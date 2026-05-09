A Handful of Pennies and a Smirk: Why This Customer’s ‘Joke’ Tip Left a Delivery Driver Fuming

Some jokes land perfectly, while others leave people second-guessing the intent.

So, what would you think if someone made it seem like they were giving you a terrible tip, but they turned it into a joke at the last second? Would you be upset and think they were wrong for it? Or would you actually find a lot of humor in it?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver deals with this exact scenario. Here’s what he thought.

Got “pranked” by a customer today and I can’t decide if he’s an ******* or not… So I delivered to this guy today. He’s dressed very casually, early 20’s, waiting on his porch when I got there. The neighborhood is a new development, suburban, with cookie-cutter homes. Anyway, I pull up and hand this guy his food, and he’s like, “What’s the total?” I say, “$21.21.” Guy hands me $21.25 and says, “Keep the change bro!”

He actually thought it was pretty funny.

I’m thinking, dude, are you kidding me? And then he’s like, “Nah, I’m just ******* with you. Here’s your tip!” He hands me a ten and playfully claps me on the shoulder. As I’m getting in my car (newer Audi) and preparing to leave, homeboy’s like, “Nice car by the way!” I just gave him a thumbs up and left. I honestly find it pretty hilarious.

Wow! It’s probably a good thing the guy was joking.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the prank.

It’s safe to say this driver didn’t find humor in the prank.

This reader thinks they’re funny.

For this person, quick jokes like that are fine.

For this reader, it was a good tip and pretty funny.

The prank wasn’t bad. It was for sure better than not being tipped or dealing with a rude person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager who refused to believe a machine was broken until he used it and ended up in the hospital.