A Homeowner Couldn’t Believe How A Rude Delivery Person Dropped Off Groceries On Her Porch

Wow…this video is pretty unbelievable!

A woman named Kay posted a video on TikTok that showed how a delivery person literally dropped a pile of groceries on her front porch.

The delivery person walked on to Kay’s porch…

And dumped the groceries on the porch and walked away!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Not only was it delivered to the wrong house, look how she left it on the porch.”

In the caption, Kay wrote, “Grocery delivery from Uber Eats. You can’t be serious. I thought stuff like this only happened on TikTok.”

Jeez!

Take a look at the video.

@jakkaymariah Grocery delivery from @Uber Eats… you can’t be serious… I thought stuff like this only happened on TikTok 😡😭 ♬ Glisten by the Wind – nick leng

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual was shocked.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Well, this was pretty terrible customer service!