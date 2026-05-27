May 26, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Homeowner Couldn’t Believe How A Rude Delivery Person Dropped Off Groceries On Her Porch

by Matthew Gilligan

person on a porch

TikTok/@jakkaymariah

Wow…this video is pretty unbelievable!

A woman named Kay posted a video on TikTok that showed how a delivery person literally dropped a pile of groceries on her front porch.

woman on a porch

TikTok/@jakkaymariah

The delivery person walked on to Kay’s porch…

And dumped the groceries on the porch and walked away!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Not only was it delivered to the wrong house, look how she left it on the porch.”

woman on a porch

TikTok/@jakkaymariah

In the caption, Kay wrote, “Grocery delivery from Uber Eats. You can’t be serious. I thought stuff like this only happened on TikTok.”

Jeez!

woman on a porch

TikTok/@jakkaymariah

Take a look at the video.

@jakkaymariah

Grocery delivery from @Uber Eats… you can’t be serious… I thought stuff like this only happened on TikTok 😡😭

♬ Glisten by the Wind – nick leng

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.32.13 AM A Homeowner Couldnt Believe How A Rude Delivery Person Dropped Off Groceries On Her Porch

Another individual was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.32.45 AM A Homeowner Couldnt Believe How A Rude Delivery Person Dropped Off Groceries On Her Porch

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.33.15 AM A Homeowner Couldnt Believe How A Rude Delivery Person Dropped Off Groceries On Her Porch

Well, this was pretty terrible customer service!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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