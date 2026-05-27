A Hospitality Job Filled With Difficult Guests Makes One Woman Reconsider Her Future Career Path

Customer service jobs can be emotionally draining.

In this story, a woman works at a hotel where she constantly dealt with rude guests and negative interactions.

She felt worn down by how people treated her.

So now, as she prepares to graduate with a nursing degree, she started questioning whether she could handle similar behavior in healthcare.

Check out the full details below…

This job has destroyed my view of people I work at a hotel in my college town. It has a reputation for being full of spoiled rich kids. I am sure that has something to do with it. Most people are more inclined to voice complaints than compliments. They usually direct those complaints to front desk workers.

This woman feels sad about how rude some people are.

I would say that probably 80 percent of my interactions here are negative. I absolutely see that I need to learn not to take everything so personally. I need to let rude comments roll off of me. I cannot help but feel so sad. It seems like the majority of people are mean to strangers.

She wonders why others are nice to her coworkers, but not her.

I constantly have people talk over me. They cut me off. They throw key cards at me. They tell me “it is okay” to break policies for them. They accuse me of making up policies. They say I do it because I want a power trip. Some are rude to me. Then, they turn around and are over the top nice to my coworkers.

She’s scared to continue her nursing career.

I am about to graduate with my nursing degree. Honestly, I am scared that I made the wrong career choice. I worry that I am quickly going to burn out. I love helping people. I love everything related to health. I have always dreamed of being a nurse. I have wanted this for as long as I can remember. I just get so upset and hurt. Sometimes, I get angry.

She thinks people might ruin her passion for helping others.

People are mean for seemingly no reason. I am hoping that in nursing, I will be able to handle it better. I completely sympathize with them. Being in a hospital is a very scary and stressful thing. I guess traveling can be stressful, too. I never want rude people to affect my empathy. I want to stay compassionate as a nurse.

Now, she’s looking for advice on how to deal with these kinds of people.

I promised myself I would never become the old bitter nurse. I do not want to be mean to patients, students, or colleagues. I guess I should end this rant with a question. How do you deal with feeling like you are constantly being looked down upon?

Rude and disrespectful people are everywhere.

No matter what your job is, you will encounter people who will look down on you.

The key is to stay professional and not blame yourself, but also not let other people’s negativity change the kind of person you are.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

These people are broken, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Turns out, patience might be the most valuable job requirement of all.