A Hotel Worker Says One Guest Request Causes Constant Friction at Check-In

Early hotel check-ins are rarely possible because of full capacity.

This hotel night auditor rants about how some guests expect to be checked in early without any fees. He puts things into perspective for entitled and clueless hotel guests.

Read below for the full story.

Early check-in fee? Why? I am a night auditor at a hotel, and I get a lot of people who want to check in at 4 am, and think that they can stay until noon the next day with no extra charge. I assume that this happens everywhere, but I’ve only worked in two hotels. I make sure that I point this out when they call, just to save time. “If you check in now, it’s $100 until noon today. If you want to stay until noon tomorrow, it’s another hundred.” The same goes for the deposit: “Last time I came, it was only $50.” “And now it’s a hundred. That’s how things change.”

It’s a hotel, not a free shelter.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

This one shares their personal experiences.

Another user pipes up.

This reader knows how to do it.

More related stories.

And here’s an excellent point.

Sure, you can check in early, but it’s going to cost you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.