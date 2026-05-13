A Housing Request Between Siblings Turned Into a Major Family Dispute

There’s no faster way to find out what your family thinks of your boundaries than to say no to them.

When a homeowner refused to give up his home office to house his pregnant sibling, his parents started throwing around the word “selfish.”

Apparently, working from home doesn’t count as a real reason.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my pregnant sister my room ? Me (24M), live alone in a 2BHK house. One room is my personal room, and the other is where I work from my home office since it is my workplace.

So when his sibling soon needed a place to stay, he found himself in a difficult position.

However, my pregnant sister (29F) will soon have nowhere to live when her landlord sells off her property. My parents asked me to provide her shelter “until a few months,” but I rejected since I want the room for myself.

Now the entire family is turning against him.

They now think that I am selfish since “it is only a room,” and my sister feels disappointed with me. Do you think I am AITA?

Since when does his sister’s apartment problems become his problem?

What did Reddit have to say?

If he does accept, he can kiss his independence (and his personal space) goodbye.

Why don’t his parents step in since they want to help so badly?

He needs to keep his work schedule and his sanity in mind.

This commenter also calls on the parents to start stepping up.

His house, his rules, his paycheck. Family doesn’t override that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.