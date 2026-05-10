A Man’s Decision to Move Near His Children Sparked an Unexpected Conflict With His Girlfriend

People in relationships don’t always come to a compromise.

In this story, a man decided to move closer to his kids while trying to maintain a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend.

But things got tense when she expected to keep the items he bought and hesitated about him visiting due to the costs.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH For taking all of my things? Back in February, I (36M) ended things with my girlfriend (36F). This was due to her having issues with my kids. Shortly after, we reconciled. I moved back in. I decided that I needed to move back to be closer to my kids.

This man started a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend.

They live three hours away. So the reconciliation was based on the idea of long distance. This was something I had discounted at first. I did not think it would work.

His girlfriend wanted him to leave all of his things at her place.

Now, it is how we are doing things. I get the keys to my place on Saturday. It has come to light after a few too many gins. My girlfriend was expecting me to leave most of my things at hers. This includes the TV, washing machine, TV unit, and my daughter’s mattress. I have no issue leaving the washing machine. My new place comes with one.

He thinks she’s being quite selfish.

Her reasoning for keeping the mattress is so she would not have to buy a new one. But I bought it. I would then have to buy a new one. So, it touched a nerve. She has always been quite selfish. What is hers is hers. What is mine is also hers. Her kids use my things, as well.

He’s thinking about taking all his things with him.

Now that I am moving, I am thinking maybe I should take everything I bought. Even if it means an awkward argument. Also not helping is something else that happened. I asked about traveling back to spend a few days at hers, so we could spend evenings together. I work from home.

Until now, they couldn’t agree on the best arrangement.

She responded with reasons not to. She mentioned paying for petrol. She also mentioned paying more electricity while I am there. This came across to me like she is counting down the days until I leave.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another idea…

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

A relationship shouldn’t feel like an itemized receipt.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a mom who expected her co-parent to be able to handle Easter, but instead he ruined the holiday for their child.