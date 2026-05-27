A Neighborhood Parking Rule Sparks Tension Between an HOA Director and Homeowners

The most annoying thing about an HOA is when the people in charge of the HOA like to make up rules that aren’t really even official rules, but they act like they’re official rules. For example, imagine an HOA director getting upset when anyone parks in front of her house even though it’s perfectly legal to park on the street. Would you comply or ignore the crazy Karen?

In this story, one young woman rants about this situation. She doesn’t want to comply with the crazy HOA director’s request not to park in front of her house, but she lives with her mom. It’s her mom’s house, so her mom’s rules go. Her mom doesn’t want to tick off the neighbor, so that means she can’t park in front of the neighbor’s house anymore.

This sounds like a very frustrating situation, and it’s one more reason I would personally never live in an HOA.

Keep reading to hear the petty idea this young woman has to get a bit of revenge.

Annoyed with the HOA director So I live in an HOA neighborhood with my family and they are giving us trouble over something ridiculous and have now threatened fines. All over parked cars on the street. No laws are being broken, all cars are in operating order and street legal. Also the mailboxes are on our side of the street which makes parking there illegal.

The neighbor is the problem.

Lucky us the HOA director lives across the street from us and is just mad that we park our cars on that side of the road. It’s 2 cars and, again, both are legally parked, registered and street legal. My mom has insisted we all squeeze in the driveway to the point where my boyfriend’s car is blocking the sidewalk because that’s what the director told us to do. My car is blocking access to the path leading up to the front door at this point. And yes, I know it’s illegal to block sidewalks and egress points for various reasons. I’m just tired of hearing my mom fussing over our childish neighbors that are 30 years older than me.

OP has an idea.

It’s also important to note that there’s at least 5 other cars parked in the same exact fashion. We have no funds or energy to go to court so save the lawyer comments. But I was wondering if anyone knows about any temporary type car decor. Preferably something that can go on the back of a CRV. This has been ongoing for months now and I just feel like being a little bit petty with some street legal, easily removed, car decor to protest silently.

The pettiest thing they could do is ignore the HOA director, but sure, adding an annoying window cling is fine if it makes you feel better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to check the rules.

Another person shares three things to check.

It really depends on the HOA rules.

Here’s the deal in Colorado.

I’m so glad I don’t live in an HOA with annoying neighbors who try to make up and enforce ridiculous rules!

That said, OP really does need to check the rules. If the HOA rules say you can’t park in certain places, then you can’t park in those places. If the rules don’t say anything about not parking on the street in front of neighbors’ houses, then the HOA director can complain all she wants, but she can’t enforce a made up rule.

I hope the rules work in her favor.