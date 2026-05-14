May 14, 2026 at 2:46 am

A Night Walk Turned Disturbing After One Woman Thought She Was Being Watched

by Matthew Gilligan

women walking down the street

TikTok/@miss.shellz

You never know what kind of creepiness you’re going to encounter when you venture out of your house after dark…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and her friend got quite a scare when they took a walk after the sun went down.

women walking down a street

TikTok/@miss.shellz

The TikTokker filmed her video looking down a sidewalk at night…

And there were two objects that caught her attention.

She said, “So me and Jess seriously just thought these were children.”

The two women walked toward the objects…

The woman continued, “And we freaked out because they were just standing there starting at us.”

women walking down a street

TikTok/@miss.shellz

So, what were the creepy objects…

The woman said, “They’re lawn chairs.”

Phew!

That was a close one!

women walking down a street

TikTok/@miss.shellz

Here’s the video.

@miss.shellz

#creepy #shenanigans #nightwalk #heartattack

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.54.09 AM A Night Walk Turned Disturbing After One Woman Thought She Was Being Watched

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.54.25 AM A Night Walk Turned Disturbing After One Woman Thought She Was Being Watched

And this TikTokker was reminded of the movie Weapons.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 8.54.52 AM A Night Walk Turned Disturbing After One Woman Thought She Was Being Watched

She was a little bit freaked out by this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter