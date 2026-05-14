A Night Walk Turned Disturbing After One Woman Thought She Was Being Watched

You never know what kind of creepiness you’re going to encounter when you venture out of your house after dark…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and her friend got quite a scare when they took a walk after the sun went down.

The TikTokker filmed her video looking down a sidewalk at night…

And there were two objects that caught her attention.

She said, “So me and Jess seriously just thought these were children.”

The two women walked toward the objects…

The woman continued, “And we freaked out because they were just standing there starting at us.”

So, what were the creepy objects…

The woman said, “They’re lawn chairs.”

Phew!

That was a close one!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was reminded of the movie Weapons.

She was a little bit freaked out by this…

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