A Pattern of Missing Family Events Is Raising Concerns About One Man’s Relationships

Going to extended family events can often feel uncomfortable and weird. Often times, those people can feel like strangers you just happen to be blood related to, and finding common ground can be painful.

What would you do if you had a year chock full of engagements and weddings coming up for relatives you barely know? One pretty bratty teenager recently vented his feelings about this to Reddit, and was quickly put in his place. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not wanting to attend my cousins’ engagements and wedding because I don’t know them?

My (16M) dad has four sisters – three older and one younger.

One of his oldest sisters has three kids: two sons and one daughter.

A few months ago, her oldest son had his first engagement, and recently his second son had another engagement event.

Sounds like this is going to be a big year for this family.

The issue is that I didn’t attend either of them, and I refused to go with my family.

My reasoning is simple: I don’t really know these people.

I know my aunt and her daughter, but I don’t know her sons at all.

That’s not exactly an uncommon situation to be in.

I don’t know their personalities, what they like, what they do, or anything about their lives.

And they don’t know anything about me either – like when my birthday is or what I’m interested in.

Basically, we’re strangers who just happen to be related by blood.

Again, familial obligations usually aren’t the event of the century.

And to me, that doesn’t really mean much.

If their sister (the daughter) were getting married, I would go, because I actually know her as a person.

But going to events for people I don’t know feels pointless to me – like going to a stranger’s engagement.

This kid has a lot of growing up to do, I fear.

I told my mom and grandmother this.

My grandmother didn’t say much, but my mom said it’s disrespectful and not culturally appropriate to say things like that.

So, AITA for not wanting to spend my time on people I don’t know and who never showed interest in me either?

This guy is about to become really familiar with the phrase: “it is what it is”. Let’s see if the Reddit community schooled him on this one.

The comments section immediately put this kid in his place.



Though some approached it from a place of understanding.



Another pointed out the social faux pas of it all.



One person got straight to the heart of the issue.



But someone did point out the opportunity for improvement.



Very few events are, in actuality, “fun for the whole family”.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.