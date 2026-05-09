May 9, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Pet Camera Showed That A Cat Was Getting Into His Owner’s Medication

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a nightstand

TikTok/@cozycrowley

Can cats be trusted?

People have strong feelings on this subject, but I’d say that the answer is usually NO.

Yes, we love them, but they’re rebels and they do what they want, when they want.

A woman named Krysler posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her mischievous kitty was up to when no one was around.

cat in a bedroom

TikTok/@cozycrowley

The video’s text overlay reads, “Where did my husband’s meds go?”

The pet camera foot shows that the cat jumped up onto a nightstand in Krysler’s bedroom.

Another text overlay reads, “We looked everywhere.”

cat on a nightstand

TikTok/@cozycrowley

Krysler wrote, “He indeed took the trash out yesterday.”

She added, “This punk.”

The cat then knocked a bottle of medication off the nightstand.

The video’s caption reads, “Let’s just say someone had to go outside and dig for it.”

cat on a nightstand

TikTok/@cozycrowley

Take a look at the video.

@cozycrowley

Let’s just say someone had to go outside and dig for it #michevious #catsoftiktok #needycat #camerafootage #petcamera

♬ Opera – Puccini – Hollywood Strings Orchestra

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.08.17 PM A Pet Camera Showed That A Cat Was Getting Into His Owners Medication

And another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.08.22 PM A Pet Camera Showed That A Cat Was Getting Into His Owners Medication

This little devil was up to no good!

If you enjoyed this post,check out this story about a woman who is tired of taking care of her roommates cats all the time.

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