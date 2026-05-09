A Pet Camera Showed That A Cat Was Getting Into His Owner’s Medication

Can cats be trusted?

People have strong feelings on this subject, but I’d say that the answer is usually NO.

Yes, we love them, but they’re rebels and they do what they want, when they want.

A woman named Krysler posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her mischievous kitty was up to when no one was around.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Where did my husband’s meds go?”

The pet camera foot shows that the cat jumped up onto a nightstand in Krysler’s bedroom.

Another text overlay reads, “We looked everywhere.”

Krysler wrote, “He indeed took the trash out yesterday.”

She added, “This punk.”

The cat then knocked a bottle of medication off the nightstand.

The video’s caption reads, “Let’s just say someone had to go outside and dig for it.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

And another TikTokker spoke up.

This little devil was up to no good!

If you enjoyed this post,check out this story about a woman who is tired of taking care of her roommates cats all the time.