A Shopper Walked Into a Store and Somehow Didn’t Realize the Person Counting Cash Worked There

When it comes to ‘do you work here?’ stories, the answer is usually an emphatic no.

However, every once in a while it’s not a customer being mistaken for an employee, it’s an employee being mistaken for a customer.

Or, in the case of this story, a robber, apparently.

Read on to find out what happened.

The dumbest “Do you work here?” in history A little while back, I was sitting at my register and thinking that I should do a drop soon. I opened the drawer and saw that I had a great many ones ($1 bills, or “singles” to some), which prompted me to count them. This is because, after accumulating a certain number of them, anything above the opening amount of ones is added to the next drop.

But that was about to be interrupted.

As I was halfway through the stack (24 out of 49), a woman walked in the front door and asked, “Do you work here?” Bear in mind, this while I am behind the counter, sitting at the cash register, with both hands literally full of money. My response was a bewildered “Um… yeeessss.” The response going through my head was, “No, we just allow random people behind the counter so that they can take money out of the register!!”

It seems that the customer just asked a question on autopilot.

After all, we all say stupid things sometimes.

But really. How more obvious could it be?

Let’s see what Redditors said to this.

This Redditor had had a similarly daft customer experience.

While others thought the cashier should’ve joked about the situation.

Meanwhile, this person believed that the customer might’ve just been trying to be polite.

Whatever the reason behind the question, at least there was no harm done.

Presumably, the cashier gave the customer the support they needed, despite their introduction.

And laughing at ourselves every once in a while can be healthy, so hopefully the customer saw the funny side too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.