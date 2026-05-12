A Simple Moment Turned Emotional When Dogs Reacted to Their Owner as If She Was Crying

Can our pets sense when we are sad?

From my experience, I’d say that the answer is ABSOLUTELY.

And I’d venture to guess that the woman who posted this video would agree with me.

Her name is Lex and she showed TikTok viewers how her two dogs comforted her when she was having a bad day.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Rich because this is what happens if I even think about crying.”

Two dogs faced away from Lex on her bed.

The pooches heard her make a sniffling sound and they both turned around instantly.

Both dogs looked worried and they walked over to comfort her as she lay in her bed.

The video’s caption reads, “Emotional support babies.”

Awwwwww…

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

They’ll be by her side every step of the way!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.