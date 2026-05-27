A Solo Night Shift Worker Changes His Approach After Tired of Cleaning Up Day Shift Mistakes

Every time I hear about someone working a night shift at a place alone, I think of the movie Nightwatch.

It’s about a morgue worker who works alone overnights…and let’s just say that things get a bit scary…

What I’m trying to say is that it’s a solitary job and things can go sideways in a hurry.

And that brings us to today’s story!

A worker who’s the only person in a building overnight talked about why he got fed up with day shift workers who weren’t pulling their weight and considering his safety.

Check out what he had to say and see how he handled this situation.

Second Shift Shenanigans. “I was the sole occupant in this building on second shift. First shift was several small groups, each with different specialties. Automotive parts supplier, so not unusual. The QA Lab, where I worked, had Aircon, because, well, precision. The main shop floor did not. There was a large garage type roll-up door in one front corner of the building. During the summer weather, this door was often opened. There was a security scissor gate, that prevented access, but allowed airflow. Cool so far.

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

Unfortunately, there were apparently no actual adults working here. Just about every day, I would come in, and find everybody gone, but that door still wide open. I spoke to the various section managers, and even escalated to the shop manager, but nothing changed. Door would be opened in the morning, and forgotten. Not closed. Since I was alone in the building, I considered myself as site security. I would close up the door, after taking a picture, and sending a note to leads, stating that the door was left open again. This went on for years.

Sometimes, you just gotta let it go…

Until one spring, I decided I wouldn’t do the closing for them any more. So I didn’t. The first few times, nothing was said to me. After about a week, I was approached by the building manager, and asked about this. I told him that I was tired of being the adult for a bunch of children. So I wasn’t going to pick up after them any longer. He accepted that, and went on his way.

Good grief!

Until well into that summer, someone not only left the door up and open, but also left the security gate open. Pulled completely back. I took photos, but did nothing else. NOTHING else. The very next day, I was asked pointedly about this. References to the possibilities of tens of thousands of dollars of equipment being stolen were made. I repeated my previous statements about not wanting to be the adult in the room any more. I didn’t open the door, and I am no longer going to be the one to close it. The subject was then quietly dropped. Nothing was actually missing, luckily, but not for lack of opportunity. The “children” did a little better after that, but not much. Not much revenge, but a lot of petty.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

A reader shared their thoughts about this story.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be pretty annoyed if something like this kept happening.

Not only is there a risk for theft, but who knows what kind of shady characters might wander in off the street and cause some problems.

There are a lot of crazy folks out there, so you can’t be too careful!

Some folks just don’t know how to behave like adults!