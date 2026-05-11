A Supervisor’s Conduct Has Allegedly Reduced Employees to Tears, and One Worker Wants to Report It

Imagine working at a job you like with coworkers you like, but the supervisor is such a nightmare that some of your coworkers go to the bathroom to cry. Would you keep working there, quit, or find a way to get the supervisor to stop being such a nightmare?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She needs her job and so do her coworkers, so quitting isn’t an option. She’s trying to think of another way of handling the situation.

Let’s read all about.

AIO Supervisor making work environment Toxic I’m 24f , I have a supervisor (50f) at my job that constantly screams at us even me. I feel like it can be much because we try our best. I work at Ross but in the back pretty much the warehouse. It’s only five hours since the store is small. I sometimes feel discouraged by her sometimes even disrespected.

Talking to the supervisor didn’t seem to solve anything.

I did have a talk with her and she apologized but days later she did the same thing. To me it seems like talking won’t get me anywhere . A coworker of mine said something about doing an intervention as to where we all speak up because of how she’s treating us.

Here’s an example of why the supervisor screamed at her.

Even with my job today she told me to tag 4 boxes and then hanged them. I tagged the boxes but I only managed to hang one box. She screamed at me and said you only did one box while you was over there. I felt very discouraged and pretty much sad cause you know time is limited and there was only so much I could do.

She’s far from the only one who is bothered by this supervisor.

A coworker had cried today cause she said she was tired of being mistreated by her. That broke my heart for her even the older lady I work with as well said she sometimes go the bathroom to cry. It’s sad cause we all need our jobs and it’s just one person that’s making it really to be back there with the supervisor. I’m all for wanting to do the job correctly but the moment it starts becoming this mad than yk it’s a problem. I’m thinking should I have a talk with her again or make an anonymous complaint?

There’s power in numbers. The coworkers should band together to complain to corporate or at least the supervisor’s supervisor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person urges her to stand up for herself.

Here’s a vote for reporting her.

It might be time to look for another job.

Someone who used to be in the military weighs in.

Bullying shouldn’t be tolerated especially when the bully is a supervisor.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a team who hated their assistant manager so much they banded together to get him fired.