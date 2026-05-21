A Woman Noticed Strange Behavior From Her Neighbors Every Time She Started a Therapy Session

Privacy is hard enough to come by in an apartment building, but finding out your neighbors seem to time their hallway activity around your therapy calls makes it significantly harder.

A woman noticed a pattern that was difficult to ignore: every time she got on a private phone call or telehealth appointment, her doorbell camera filled up with clips of her nosy neighbors passing, slowing down, stopping, and lingering outside her door in a way that simply did not happen at any other time.

She had already dealt with other issues from these neighbors, but this one felt the most invasive.

Her camera had been catching everything, and she came to the internet to figure out what to do with what she had.

Keep reading to find out what redditors had to say.

Nosey Neighbors I’ve noticed that when I get on the phone or telehealth appointment, my doorbell camera is suddenly overrun with clips of my neighbors walking past my door within a minute for each clip. This doesn’t happen normally at all, and it can feel sort of scary opening up to someone like my therapist or doctor about something I’m dealing with.

She also worries her neighbors will somehow use this sensitive information against her.

This is especially true when it has something to do with my apartment and my neighbors, because I know they’ll likely hear it and use it as a reason to harass me. What I normally see is that my neighbors tend to come out more, work back and forth past my door within one minute. When they get to their door, they’ll look back at my door and take their time going back in, while some will slow down when they get to my door or completely stop and wait, then move.

She’s already caught them red-handed, but what does she do next?

My camera catches all of this. I’m not sure what I can do about it. Anyone else deal with this? If so, how’d you handle it? There have been several upsetting things my neighbors have done, this is the most minimal of them all.

Some people just can’t mind their own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe there’s a way to muffle the noise.

This commenter has a similar idea.

From this point on, therapy might have to happen elsewhere.

There’s plenty of ways to deter prying ears.

This woman came into this already knowing her neighbors were a problem, but her doorbell camera proved the problem was more deliberate than she may have wanted to believe.

This sort of thing doesn’t just happen on accident, and for something as private as therapy, it’s the kind of overstep she can’t let continue.

The footage is saved — now it’s time to use it.