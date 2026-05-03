May 3, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Woman Petting A Stray Cat Didn’t Notice What A Man Had Set Up Right Behind Her

by Matthew Gilligan

woman petting a cat

TikTok/@drucity

Sometimes we miss what’s right in front of us…

Or in this case, behind us!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his declaration of love for a woman didn’t go as planned.

woman petting a cat

TikTok/@drucity

The video showed a woman woman kneeling outside, petting a stray cat…

But she wasn’t picking up on something…

The man panned the camera behind the woman and showed viewers an elaborate set-up with heart-shaped balloons.

woman petting a cat

TikTok/@drucity

A sign in Spanish behind the woman reads, “Quieres ser mi novia?”

In English, this means, “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

Let’s hope she eventually turned around at some point…

balloons set up on a beach

TikTok/@drucity

Here’s the video.

@drucity

quieresserminovia

♬ original sound – Drucity

And here’s how viewers responded.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.33.14 AM A Woman Petting A Stray Cat Didnt Notice What A Man Had Set Up Right Behind Her

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.33.34 AM A Woman Petting A Stray Cat Didnt Notice What A Man Had Set Up Right Behind Her

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.33.40 AM A Woman Petting A Stray Cat Didnt Notice What A Man Had Set Up Right Behind Her

Let’s hope she turned around at some point…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cat that won’t eat unless offered Popeye’s chicken.

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