A Woman Petting A Stray Cat Didn’t Notice What A Man Had Set Up Right Behind Her

Sometimes we miss what’s right in front of us…

Or in this case, behind us!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his declaration of love for a woman didn’t go as planned.

The video showed a woman woman kneeling outside, petting a stray cat…

But she wasn’t picking up on something…

The man panned the camera behind the woman and showed viewers an elaborate set-up with heart-shaped balloons.

A sign in Spanish behind the woman reads, “Quieres ser mi novia?”

In English, this means, “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

Let’s hope she eventually turned around at some point…

Here’s the video.

And here’s how viewers responded.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Let’s hope she turned around at some point…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cat that won’t eat unless offered Popeye’s chicken.