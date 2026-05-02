May 2, 2026 at 4:47 am

An Owner Said She Has To Buy Her Cat Popeyes Chicken Or She Won’t Eat

by Matthew Gilligan

cat with a popeyes box

TikTok/@turnerfallsofficial

Cats are pretty particular about what they eat, but this is a new one!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the strange culinary taste that their cat has acquired.

cat with a popeyes box

TikTok/@turnerfallsofficial

The video shows the cat going crazy on a box of food from a Popeyes restaurant.

The text overlay reads, “I’m at a loss for what to do. I have to order Popeyes for her every day or she just won’t eat.”

cat with a popeyes box

TikTok/@turnerfallsofficial

The text overlay continues, “We’ve been to the vet several times and she won’t eat anything other than Popeyes.”

Well, that’s a new one…

cat with a popeyes box

TikTok/@turnerfallsofficial

Here’s the video.

@turnerfallsofficial

#popeyes #cat #fyp

♬ MTG DESESPERANÇA 1.0 – SLOWED + REVERB – Phonk Killer & MC MN

Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

Popeyes weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.47.02 AM An Owner Said She Has To Buy Her Cat Popeyes Chicken Or She Wont Eat

Another individual has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.47.12 AM An Owner Said She Has To Buy Her Cat Popeyes Chicken Or She Wont Eat

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.47.51 AM An Owner Said She Has To Buy Her Cat Popeyes Chicken Or She Wont Eat

This cat will not denied Popeyes, no matter what!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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