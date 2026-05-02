An Owner Said She Has To Buy Her Cat Popeyes Chicken Or She Won’t Eat

Cats are pretty particular about what they eat, but this is a new one!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the strange culinary taste that their cat has acquired.

The video shows the cat going crazy on a box of food from a Popeyes restaurant.

The text overlay reads, “I’m at a loss for what to do. I have to order Popeyes for her every day or she just won’t eat.”

The text overlay continues, “We’ve been to the vet several times and she won’t eat anything other than Popeyes.”

Well, that’s a new one…

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

Popeyes weighed in!

Another individual has an idea…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This cat will not denied Popeyes, no matter what!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!