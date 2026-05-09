A Woman Returned Home From Work And Five Of Her Cats Were Waiting For Her

What do our pets do when we’re not home?

Well, they wait for us to get home, of course!

A TikTokker whose bio says she owns a whopping 18 cats posted a video that proved our pets are always on the lookout for us.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you return home and see them waiting for you.”

She zoomed her camera in on 5 cats looking out a window, awaiting her return.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Nothing better than coming home to a house full of cats waiting eagerly for you.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this individual shared a meme.

This looks like a pretty crowded house!

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