May 8, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Woman Returned Home From Work And Five Of Her Cats Were Waiting For Her

by Matthew Gilligan

cats in a window

TikTok/@the_toebean_archives

What do our pets do when we’re not home?

Well, they wait for us to get home, of course!

A TikTokker whose bio says she owns a whopping 18 cats posted a video that proved our pets are always on the lookout for us.

cats in a window

TikTok/@the_toebean_archives

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you return home and see them waiting for you.”

She zoomed her camera in on 5 cats looking out a window, awaiting her return.

cats in a window

TikTok/@the_toebean_archives

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Nothing better than coming home to a house full of cats waiting eagerly for you.”

cats in a window

TikTok/@the_toebean_archives

Take a look at the video.

@the_toebean_archives

🥹 nothing better than coming home to a house full of cats waiting eagerly for you ❤️ #fyp #cats #mainecoon #kitten

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.48.06 PM A Woman Returned Home From Work And Five Of Her Cats Were Waiting For Her

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.48.24 PM A Woman Returned Home From Work And Five Of Her Cats Were Waiting For Her

And this individual shared a meme.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.48.43 PM A Woman Returned Home From Work And Five Of Her Cats Were Waiting For Her

This looks like a pretty crowded house!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a renter who was tired of the landlord parking in their driveway, so they turned the tables.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter