A Woman’s One-Month Situationship Quickly Ended When Her “Boyfriend” Asked Her For Money And She Said No

Everyone’s been saying the dating “market” isn’t the same as it used to be.

In some cases, people will pretend to be interested just to get something from the other person.

Has this ever happened to you?

In this case, a woman thought she had started a relationship, but actually the guy was after her money. Yikes!

Would you have sent him any money?

Read the full story.

AITA for not sending a guy I’ve been talking to $60 after I already sent him $40? So I (29F) have been talking to this guy (32M) consistently for about a month or a little over a month. We actually met in high school and used to talk on the phone a lot back then, but nothing ever came from it. Over the years we would randomly run into each other, but again it never went anywhere until recently when we started talking again. So there was some familiarity there. He wasn’t a complete stranger.

But that doesn’t mean he’s no danger.

He works on the road as an electrician and had just gone out of town for work. During the time we were talking he started moving pretty fast emotionally. He told me he loved me and said I was already acting like his girlfriend. That honestly turned me off a little because it felt too soon, but I still told him I liked him and that I thought the connection could grow. I just kept trying to pace things and not rush into anything. A few days ago he asked me something like, “If I ever needed something, could I come to you?”

He definitely had an ulterior motive.

He framed it more like small things while he’s on the road, like hygiene stuff or soap while he’s working out of town. I told him of course. I’m generally a giving person, so I sent him $40 just to help out even though he didn’t directly ask me for money. When I sent it, I also asked if that was enough or if he needed more and he said he was fine. A couple days later he messaged me saying he needed $60 to make it home. I told him I honestly didn’t feel comfortable sending more money right now.

That was the end.

We’ve only been consistently talking for about a month, and I didn’t want to start doing too much too soon. After I said that, he sent the $40 back and then blocked my number. Now I’m sitting here wondering if I did something wrong by saying no, even though I felt like it was a reasonable boundary this early. AITA?

Girls, be safe out there!

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion on this.

Something to consider.

Yup.

Absolutely ridiculous!

Another commenter chimes in.

Clearly.

It’s a classic ‘the trash took itself out’ situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is in trouble with her boyfriend after insinuating his disabled sister shouldn’t aspire to be a veterinarian.