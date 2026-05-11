A Worker Kept Seeing a Coworker on Constant Phone Calls—But Something Didn’t Add Up

Workplace behavior can sometimes be more mysterious than productive.

In this story, an employee noticed his coworker constantly walking around the office with his phone glued to his ear.

He also noticed that the employee rarely said anything beyond “yes” and “I see.”

Do you think he was really on a call? Check out the details below…

My coworker kept pretending to be on the phone… for weeks I used to work with this guy who was always on the phone. Like, constantly. Every time I saw him, he had his phone to his ear. He’s walking around, nodding, and whispering like he was in some super important conversation.

This employee initially didn’t think anything about it.

At first, I didn’t think much of it. Some people just have busy lives. But then, I started noticing something weird. He never actually said anything. Just “mmhmm,” “yeah,” “I see.” No names, no details, nothing specific.

But later on, he started paying more attention to his coworker.

One day, I walked past him and his phone screen was on. No call, just the home screen. After that, I started paying more attention. Same pattern. Phone to ear, fake reactions, no actual conversation.

But he never figured out if the calls were real.

A few months later, he quit the job. I never figured out if he was actually talking to someone or not.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person admits they do the same thing.

This user needed to know. Lol.

Another one chimes in.

This is genius, says this one.

Finally, looks like it’s pretty common.

Some employees pretend to work, while others pretend to be in a phone meeting all day long!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.