A Workplace Incident Escalates When a Harassed Supervisor Receives No Support From Management

You would hope that in a work environment there would be some sense of having each other’s backs. For example, if you worked in a retail store, you’d hope that your coworkers would back you up and be on your side if a customer started threatening you.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

In this story, one retail worker is friends with two coworkers who are both supervisors and who don’t get along. It can be hard having friends who aren’t friends, but it all came to a head when this employee overheard one supervisor saying some pretty mean things about the other supervisor.

Now, the employee isn’t sure if it was right to stand up for the supervisor or if it would’ve been better to stay out of it.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For telling the truth about a Supervisor? Recently I (24NB) got involved in a dispute between two work colleagues, F (M29) and S (M23). I’m in the UK and work in retail as a shop floor colleague. F is a supervisor and friend, whilst S is a shop floor and friend. F and S butt heads quite often, due to work ethics/ personal stuff, which I stay out of but act as a place to vent for both sides.

I feel really bad for S!

Recently S has been repeatedly threatened and harassed by a customer, yet management have done nothing and allow the customer to keep coming in. They refuse to ban him, yet will ban shoplifters. There have been many witnesses. A few weeks ago I overheard F and some other colleagues loudly joking about how “S probably ticked off the guy” and “the guys a cripple, it’s S’s fault if he gets injured.” I didn’t say anything as reports against supervisors don’t go anywhere, and part of me was scared to in all honesty. I didn’t agree with what they were saying though, and partially stood up for S saying that nobody deserves to be threatened in their workplace.

He talked with S about it later.

Recently, S and I were talking and he mentioned how he wishes management had been more helpful. And I said it wasn’t very likely. S asked why so I told him about the conversation I overheard, considering F is a supervisor. S thanked me for telling him, and said he was going to do something about it.

OP isn’t sure if this was the right decision to make.

S then reported F and the others, meaning I then had to give an informal statement to a different supervisor and say what I heard, in which I told the truth. If I lied or refused to give a statement then S would be seen as making it up and it would go nowhere. Neither F nor the others know I’m the witness, but I think F has managed to guess. Both of these guys are my friends and my anxiety has gone into overdrive thinking I’ve betrayed a friend, and second guessing if it was the right thing to do. So reddit, AITA?

It can be stressful having to choose sides between friends, but I think OP made the right choice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Another person shares their opinion.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person tells OP they’re a good friend.

Why be concerned about being a good friend to someone who is mean to your other friend? That friend doesn’t deserve to be a friend.

OP did the right thing standing up for and defending the coworker who was being harassed.

This company sounds like an awful place to work. Talk about a toxic work environment! Nobody should have to deal with repeated harassment from customers and coworkers who turn on you.

I’d be looking for a new job if I worked there, but another option would be rat out the problematic coworkers like what happened in this story.