“Addition by Subtraction”: Why One Manager is Realizing That a Short-Staffed Team is Better Than a Toxic One

Sometimes the weakest chain in the link is the one that’s hardest to get rid of.

What would you do if your team was spread thin, but you needed all the bodies you could get? One guy recently stressed about a situation like this to Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Night auditor issues

So, I am a front desk supervisor for the hotel I work at, and my usual shift is 3-11.

So I do have some interaction with the night auditors.

Seems par for the course.

Yesterday two of my auditors were talking about the third who was off that night.

They were saying how they refuse to count our till, bring their laptop up to the front desk and watch anime all night and how if a guest needs change they refuse to touch the cash drawer for even that.

All of that sounds like grounds for dismissal.

I was also told that they had stated that they weren’t going to do anything that wasn’t specifically told was a part of their job.

I want to catch them in the act.

Night audit comes in at 11 typically so I want to come in at like 1 am not give her a head up so that they are not acting any different than if a night auditor was working with her.

Oh they’ve really hatched a plan.

Am I overstepping?

I am going to talk to the AGM before I do anything obviously, but I don’t want the AGM to feel like I am stepping on their toes.

But I don’t want my night auditors to be this unbalanced either.

Surely there has to be a more straightforward way to go about this. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in on this one.

Most of the comments were somewhat baffled.



Some night auditors even chimed in themselves.



Others questioned the original poster’s plan.



But one person made a good point.



And another offered a simpler solution.



Not all company time is inherently valuable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a store who hired one of their favorite customers, but quickly realized they’d made a big mistake.