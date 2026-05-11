After a Rough Day at Work, One Checkout Operator Got a Complaint She Never Saw Coming

Sometimes it can feel like every day at work is the same.

But variety isn’t always a nice thing, as the checkout operator in this story found out.

Because after four years she had a clean record and a great rapport with her customers.

Until one particular day, that is.

Read on to find out what happened.

My friend who works in retail just had the worst day ever My friend has worked at a German chain grocery store in a small mall directly at the border for years as a high school student and now as a uni student as well, so she has her fair share of interesting stories. There are buses of people from across the border who come over and buy laundry detergent, melons, biscuits, cat food, etc., just whatever is cheaper in Germany than in their home country, and a lot of each. Since they don’t need to speak German anytime in their lives except for their grocery shopping tours, chaos ensues when there is a problem at checkout. My friend is happy to explain things with her hands and just trying to work everything out, and those customers are among her favorite.

Let’s see how this usually pleasant situation has ended up a negative one for her friend.

She is always such a little sunshine and deals with a lot of stuff, from temper tantrums to grumpy grandmas. She loves to give out free stickers, add more bonus points on peoples’ reward cards than she should, etc. But sometimes, it just gets too much even for her. So, she’d already had a bad day. Some guys came up to the register with about six boxes of beer (probably for a party) and she started checking them out. Of course, with eight boxes it takes some time, but the man in line behind the guys started complaining and being so rude, making really mean comments.

Read on to find out how her friend responded.

So, my friend gave him a look that was supposed to convey “shut up and wait your turn”. But then he suddenly went off on her as well, yelling at her, calling her a **** and telling her that he would wait for her outside (threatening her). Good luck waiting for five hours until her shift is over! Also she has been in a martial arts club for years… so she just brushed it off. When her shift was over, she went to talk to her manager who told her that she got her first official complaint that day (in four years of working there). An elderly man had complained about her yawning once when she wasn’t even interacting with him but stocking shelves or something. People are so dumb and frustrating sometimes…

Wow, the audacity of some people.

When you’re waiting to check out, you accept that the person in front of you takes the time they take. If you’re in a rush, maybe find a better time to buy your groceries?

As for complaining that she was yawning? That’s really unfair.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that the complaint was ridiculous.

While others felt sorry for the innocent worker.

Meanwhile, this Redditor took a lesson from the story.

Just because they might not have the same first language, doesn’t mean that the customers should be rude to this checkout operator.

After all, we’re all human and full of feelings regardless of nationality or language.

And regardless of your bad mood, it pays to be kind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.