Airline Passenger Left Stunned After Unwrapping Her Inflated Inflight Snack—And the Microscopic Reality Goes Viral

Times sure have changed when it comes to flying.

The prices are higher, the security is tighter, and the food…well, let’s just say that the airlines have pretty much become professional cheapskates.

A traveler named Kelli showed TikTok viewers the snack she got when she was on a flight…and it wasn’t pretty.

Kelli sat in her seat on a plane in her video.

She showed viewers a bag of Cheez-It.

The TikTokker opened the bag..

And there were only three crackers inside!

The video’s caption reads, “So hungry. Happy Delta gave me these delicious Cheez-It to enjoy.”

Not cool!

Take a look at the video.

@kelligt So hungry, happy @delta gave me these delicious @Cheez-It to enjoy 😊 ♬ original sound – kelligt

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual nailed it.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

That’s not enough food to even satisfy a bird!