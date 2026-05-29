May 29, 2026 at 4:49 am

Airline Passenger Left Stunned After Unwrapping Her Inflated Inflight Snack—And the Microscopic Reality Goes Viral

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a plane

TikTok/@kelligt

Times sure have changed when it comes to flying.

The prices are higher, the security is tighter, and the food…well, let’s just say that the airlines have pretty much become professional cheapskates.

A traveler named Kelli showed TikTok viewers the snack she got when she was on a flight…and it wasn’t pretty.

woman on a plane

TikTok/@kelligt

Kelli sat in her seat on a plane in her video.

She showed viewers a bag of Cheez-It.

The TikTokker opened the bag..

woman on a plane

TikTok/@kelligt

And there were only three crackers inside!

The video’s caption reads, “So hungry. Happy Delta gave me these delicious Cheez-It to enjoy.”

Not cool!

woman on a plane

TikTok/@kelligt

Take a look at the video.

@kelligt

So hungry, happy @delta gave me these delicious @Cheez-It to enjoy 😊

♬ original sound – kelligt

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.53.50 AM Airline Passenger Left Stunned After Unwrapping Her Inflated Inflight Snack—And the Microscopic Reality Goes Viral

Another individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.54.05 AM Airline Passenger Left Stunned After Unwrapping Her Inflated Inflight Snack—And the Microscopic Reality Goes Viral

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.54.34 AM Airline Passenger Left Stunned After Unwrapping Her Inflated Inflight Snack—And the Microscopic Reality Goes Viral

That’s not enough food to even satisfy a bird!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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