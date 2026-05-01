May 1, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Amazon Driver Played With A Cute Puppy On A Delivery

by Matthew Gilligan

man and dog on a porch

TikTok/@cassiolsen

This is what all delivery drivers should be like!

A woman named Cassi shared footage from her home’s front porch security camera that showed a heartwarming interaction between an Amazon driver and her puppy.

man and dog on a porch

TikTok/@cassiolsen

The footage showed that the Amazon driver hugged and gave Cassi’s puppy some pets.

The text overlay reads, “POV: I look on my camera to see my puppy making sure the Amazon driver knows they’re seen and loved.”

dog and man on a porch

TikTok/@cassiolsen

Cassi wrote in the video’s caption, “My girl. You guys, help me find this Amazon driver, please!”

dog and man on a porch

TikTok/@cassiolsen

Check out the video.

@cassiolsen

My girl. ❤️ You guys help me find this Amazon driver please!!!! @Amazon @Blink Home Security #amazon#blinkcamera#goldenretriever#dogsoftiktok#viraltiktok

♬ original sound – Mike

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.04.25 AM An Amazon Driver Played With A Cute Puppy On A Delivery

And this person loved it.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.01.05 AM An Amazon Driver Played With A Cute Puppy On A Delivery

This has gotta be the best part of being a delivery driver.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a shelter dog who perked up when a member of her outdoor pack showed up next door.

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