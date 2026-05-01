An Amazon Driver Played With A Cute Puppy On A Delivery

This is what all delivery drivers should be like!

A woman named Cassi shared footage from her home’s front porch security camera that showed a heartwarming interaction between an Amazon driver and her puppy.

The footage showed that the Amazon driver hugged and gave Cassi’s puppy some pets.

The text overlay reads, “POV: I look on my camera to see my puppy making sure the Amazon driver knows they’re seen and loved.”

Cassi wrote in the video’s caption, “My girl. You guys, help me find this Amazon driver, please!”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer was impressed.

And this person loved it.

This has gotta be the best part of being a delivery driver.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a shelter dog who perked up when a member of her outdoor pack showed up next door.