An Approaching Snowstorm Sparks a Relationship Disagreement Over Spending the Night

Snow can be beautiful. There’s something calming about watching snowflakes fall and seeing the world covered in a blanket of white.

But if your car is covered under that blanket of snow, suddenly it’s stressful, very stressful.

In this story, one woman explains that she doesn’t want to spend the night at her boyfriend’s house because there’s supposed to be a snowstorm. She spent the night at his place during a snowstorm before, and it ended up making the next day very stressful for her.

Her boyfriend thinks she’s overreacting, so now, she’s second guessing herself too.

Let’s read the whole story to see if she’s right to want to stay home during the snowstorm or if she really is overreacting.

AIO for refusing to sleep over at my boyfriend’s house before a snowstorm because of parking? I live alone in a studio apartment about 10 minutes from my boyfriend’s house. My apartment complex has a parking lot for residents. During snowstorms, the lot fills up quickly, but if you secure a spot, the maintenance workers plow the lot and shovel/dig your car out. This is really helpful for me because I struggle with shoveling heavy snow.

This story takes place during a snowstorm.

A couple of weeks ago, we had a bad snowstorm. The day before the storm, I went to my boyfriend’s house and slept over. The next morning, as it started snowing, I drove back home to park in my lot. Unfortunately, all the spots were taken, so I had to park on the street.

She needed help.

The tow trucks ended up piling snow about 4 feet high around my car. It was icy and extremely heavy. I physically could not dig it out myself. I had to call and beg my mom, dad, brother, and boyfriend for help because I genuinely couldn’t do it alone. It was stressful and honestly humiliating to have to plead for help just to get my car out.

She doesn’t want the same thing to happen again.

Now we have another snowstorm starting tomorrow morning. My boyfriend wants me to come over and sleep at his house tonight. He has a driveway and street parking, so he’s not really worried about it. But I’m worried that if I stay over and come back in the morning during the storm, I won’t get a spot in my lot again and I’ll be stuck parking on the street.

Her suggestion makes sense.

I suggested he come to my apartment instead. That way, my car is already secured in the lot before the storm, and he can drive home to his driveway if needed. He doesn’t think I should be concerned and believes everything will “probably be fine.” Given what already happened last time, I feel like I’m just trying to be proactive and avoid another stressful situation where I have to beg for help. But now I’m wondering if I’m overreacting. AIO for refusing to sleep over because I want to secure my parking spot before the storm?

I’m not sure why her boyfriend is being so obstinate. He can go to her apartment if he wants to see her. She shouldn’t put herself at risk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Another person gives the same suggestion.

This person thinks there are three options, and none of them involves her driving.

A ten minute drive wouldn’t be walkable, especially during a snowstorm, but the other suggestions are good.

Everyone seems to agree that if he wants her to spend the night at his place, he needs to pick her up and drive her back home. Otherwise, he can go to her place or they can each stay at their own place during the snowstorm.

Her boyfriend clearly isn’t thinking about this situation from her perspective. If she listens to him and ignores her intuition, she’ll probably send up stuck like she was last time.

If her boyfriend keeps pushing to have his way even when she has a valid reason to disagree with him, that’s a big red flag. She doesn’t need someone who tries to talk her into doing things that she knows may end badly.

I hope she stays home.