An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didn’t Belong To Her Got Into Her House
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this video is guaranteed to make you chuckle!
A woman named Kei showed viewers what happened when a cat that didn’t belong to her got into her house…
And the cat she does actually own didn’t seem to be too happy about it.
The video shows a cat sitting under a Christmas tree.
The text overlay reads, “I heard my cat meowing, so I went downstairs.”
The text continued, “My cat is the one outside.”
Kei’s cat looked in through cat door, confused and worried.
The video’s caption reads, “Imposter cat…but he is a cutie.”
Well, they do look alike…
Take a look at the video.
@lowkei.ra
imposter cat.. but he is a cutie🥰 #christmas #cat #catsoftiktok #kitty
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person nailed it.
Another individual shared a zinger.
And this TikTok user weighed in.
That cat was an IMPOSTER.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
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