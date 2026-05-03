An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didn’t Belong To Her Got Into Her House

Folks…this video is guaranteed to make you chuckle!

A woman named Kei showed viewers what happened when a cat that didn’t belong to her got into her house…

And the cat she does actually own didn’t seem to be too happy about it.

The video shows a cat sitting under a Christmas tree.

The text overlay reads, “I heard my cat meowing, so I went downstairs.”

The text continued, “My cat is the one outside.”

Kei’s cat looked in through cat door, confused and worried.

The video’s caption reads, “Imposter cat…but he is a cutie.”

Well, they do look alike…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared a zinger.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

That cat was an IMPOSTER.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.