May 3, 2026 at 4:47 am

An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didn’t Belong To Her Got Into Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a house

TikTok/@lowkei.ra

Folks…this video is guaranteed to make you chuckle!

A woman named Kei showed viewers what happened when a cat that didn’t belong to her got into her house…

And the cat she does actually own didn’t seem to be too happy about it.

cat in a house

TikTok/@lowkei.ra

The video shows a cat sitting under a Christmas tree.

The text overlay reads, “I heard my cat meowing, so I went downstairs.”

The text continued, “My cat is the one outside.”

cat looking into a house

TikTok/@lowkei.ra

Kei’s cat looked in through cat door, confused and worried.

The video’s caption reads, “Imposter cat…but he is a cutie.”

Well, they do look alike…

cat in a house

TikTok/@lowkei.ra

Take a look at the video.

@lowkei.ra

imposter cat.. but he is a cutie🥰 #christmas #cat #catsoftiktok #kitty

♬ original sound – ❦

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.32.06 AM An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didnt Belong To Her Got Into Her House

Another individual shared a zinger.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.32.18 AM An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didnt Belong To Her Got Into Her House

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.32.36 AM An Owner Got An Unexpected Surprise When A Cat That Didnt Belong To Her Got Into Her House

That cat was an IMPOSTER.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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