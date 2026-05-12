A Heated Customer Interaction at a Store Led to an Unexpected Lesson for One Shopper

Some customers can be really rude and angry to the point where they can actually scare the employees.

If you were a cashier and you were scared of a customer due to their behavior, would you keep your cool and handle the situation, or would you rather involve your manager?

In this story, one woman shares how she had to deal with a customer’s inappropriate behavior at work. Let’s read all about it.

Customer made me cry for the first time I’m a cashier. This guy, 6 ft, 40-50s , shows up Monday and complains because the stuff he wants to buy was 10¢ off the price tag label, the cost is 98¢.

This is where it gets tricky…

He demanded I go with him to look at the price tag. I refused, because I don’t want to go anywhere alone with him that’s out of sight because he’s already hostile and I’m not comfortable being alone with him. He was furious.

She tried to help another way.

I offer to get the manager, but he doesn’t want me to. He goes on a rant saying things like “you need to take responsibility”, “I know you don’t care about money but I do”. I work minimum wage, and he’s treating me like this is my company and I’m in charge.

That wasn’t the last she saw of him.

Wednesday he comes back, and was ticked off over a candy bar not having a price label. Again, demanded I go with him to look. I say no again. I’m a lot less patient this time. This time he asked to speak to the manager.

The boss didn’t help.

They talk, and the boss kisses up to him. I let my emotions get the better of me and I try to argue with him. We go back and forth a bit, and he clearly does not care at all about how he treats people, and likes to act superior. When I told him I didn’t want to go anywhere with him because he’s a scary man, his response was, “clearly not scary enough”.

That’s INSANE!

My boss tells me this guy comes around every year and always behaves this way. I wish my manager stood up for the employees more since apparently this happens every time he shows up. I regret arguing with him, it was not worth it. I just lost my self control.

Next time will be different.

If he shows up again, I’m not going to engage at all, and I’m just going to tell my boss someone else needs to serve him. I know there are much worse customers out there, but this was the first time for me, and it hurt. I hope I get better at dealing with these people. If I get fired for any of this, I don’t care.

OUCH! That sounds horrible!

Why would the boss not stand up for his employees?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this story.

That’s right! This user knows how such guys function!

This user knows customers need to start behaving.

This user feels sorry for this employee.

This user thinks it is sad that this manager is a loser.

This user knows how scary some work fields are.

Her manager should’ve stood up for her.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.