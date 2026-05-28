Boyfriend Draws Boundary Over Girlfriend’s Sister Using Apartment Pool Without Them Home

It can be tricky being in a relationship with someone whose sibling’s behavior worries you. If you thought your partner’s sibling might steal from you, break something or cause trouble if allowed in your apartment or your neighborhood’s pool, would you turn a blind eye and hope for the best or set some serious boundaries?

In this story, one man is dating the woman he plans to marry. They’re living together in an apartment that has access to a club house pool. The problem is that his girlfriend’s sister wants to enter their apartment and use the pool when they’re not with her. He doesn’t think that’s a good idea, but his girlfriend doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

Now, he’s not sure whether to stand up for himself or let it go and hope for the best.

Keep reading to find out why he doesn’t trust his future sister-in-law.

AITAH for not allowing my future sister in law use our neighborhood pool So some background. My girlfriend (I’m proposing next month) and I currently an apartment in a very nice neighborhood. We are fortunate enough to also have access to the club house pool which we frequently go to to cool off after we’ve been working all day. A bit on my girlfriend’s sister. She is a little wild and is known for excessive public drinking and causing scenes wherever she goes.

His girlfriend’s sister wanted to use the club house pool.

Anyway to the story. Last Monday my girlfriend got home from work and said that her sister wanted to go to the pool while she was at work( her sister doesn’t really work. Only 1-2 days a week and still lives at home) their conversation looked like this GF: how are you going to get into the pool without a car to get there and without our keycard? Gf Sister: I will just Uber and I can look around our parents house for that spare key you gave them GF: I think they lost it but you can try

The sister doesn’t sound very responsible or trustworthy!

Now it was a short conversation but a few things. 1: Her sister is a known clepto who steals and pawns stuff in order to go to bars. It’s happened multiple times at her parents house where she has stolen things to make money 2: she does not have a car because she has crashed 5 and cannot have a license for another few years 3: She has only been in our apartment when either my GF is there or we both are for reason number one and has invited random people over while we were there without us knowing.

He made some very good points.

For the reasons above I expressed to my GF that I don’t think we should allow her into our apartment alone, without one of us present. As well as we could get in trouble with the HOA or Complex if she were to get into it with anyone or anything which could cause issues for us down the road. Along with this I also said we need to have a conversation with her parents to let them know to either find the key and give it back to us. Or hide it in a spot her sister would never look.

His girlfriend doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

My GF kinda shrugged it off and said that it’s not a big deal she can go to the pool it’s not like anything would happen and we wouldn’t get in trouble if anything were to happen. I feel like if I keep pushing it may cause issues between me and my future sister in law, but selfishly I don’t want her around our stuff but can’t help feeling like a jerk. Am I in the wrong?

I think OP made some good points. The girlfriend’s sister is not to be trusted!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests sticking to his boundaries.

I agree. The girlfriend is wrong.

It’s definitely a red flag.

Think of the neighbors!

That sister-in-law is not trustworthy. She definitely should not go to their apartment or the apartment swimming pool unless she’s with them. Technically, she probably wouldn’t really even be allowed to use the pool if she’s not living there, but I’m sure she wouldn’t get kicked out if she has a key as long as she isn’t causing any trouble.

However, I wouldn’t put it past her to cause trouble!

He really does need to set a firm boundary, and if his girlfriend can’t respect this, he might want to rethink proposing. This would be his future. His sister-in-law and her behavior would be something he can never escape, and if his girlfriend is on her sister’s side, his life might be a nightmare.