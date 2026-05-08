Brilliant or Risky? The Unconventional Workaround That Fixed a ‘Permanent’ Software Bug

If you work in the software field, workarounds are part of your everyday routine…

And sometimes, you gotta get creative!

In this story, a worker talked about a unique work experience they had.

Check it out!

Software should ALWAYS Make our life easier. “This happened about 15 minutes ago and I just stopped laughing. As mentioned in a previous post I am a long time software admin and my organization just recently completed a software transition from a platform in use for 21 years. On Tuesday, we discovered a major minor bug in the platform. Minor in that it seems really small, but major in that the ramifications could be seriously problematic.

They needed to get this figured out.

I documented the problem and filed a Priority 1 ticket with the vendor as well as providing work-around documentation to prevent unexpected consequences to the impacted team. Cut to today which is a holiday and I’m the one monitoring tickets so my team can have the weekend. An email comes from a member of the affected team that has their entire team copied. “Z report is showing the old Y, when it should be the new Y.” I responded asking if they had made the correction via the provided work-around. Confirmation comes from the user from my other post (hence pretend incompetence), letting everyone know they’ve resolved the issue and reminding the rest of the documented work-around. A random member of the affected team pipes up after adding our CEO and COO into the email thread with the wisdom in the title. Before I get a chance to respond he hits back from vacation with “you mean like C bug in the old platform that you’ve been working around for 4 years?” Sometimes being dysfunctional is hilarious.”

And this is how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user nailed it.

They nailed it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech who was trying to help a woman troubleshoot her cable, only to find out her television wasn’t even on.