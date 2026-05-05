“Call the City!”: The Hilarious Moment an Electrician Realized a Parent Thought He Was the Park Ranger

Imagine deciding to stop at a public park to go for a walk and enjoy the scenery on your way home from work. What would you do if someone else at the park started yelling at you and asking you questions you had no way of knowing how to answer?

That’s what the electrician in this story experienced, and he was pretty baffled and enraged by the whole situation.

Let’s read all about it.

Who “works” at a public park? So, to start with, I’m an electrician. Electricians Apprentice, but that doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the company I work for provides neon orange shirts with the company logo for us to wear. One day last summer I had to dig a trench. It sucked, but honestly it could be worse. It was dry, and I’d rather hot and dry, than pretty much any kind of water or mud in my trench. After dusting off and changing out of my boots I head home.

He decided to stop at a park on the way home.

My route home takes me past the downtown riverfront area which contains several recreational spaces and a section of Greenway that goes through the city. I decided that since the temperature was dropping I’d go for a short walk on the greenway and cool off in the breeze that was coming in. Fast forward about 30 minutes and I’m honestly worn out. My ADHD had forgotten that I spent 8 hours digging through hard clay by hand and a short walk has me ready to fall over so I plop down in the grass a few feet off the greenway to just enjoy the view and relax for a bit.

But he wasn’t able to relax very long.

I’m there for about 5 minutes just watching the water and listening to music in my earbuds before I hear screaming behind me. I just ignore it because honestly people are crazy, and it’s not uncommon downtown, but it goes on just long enough for me to turn my head. Big mistake as I lock eyes with some dude waving frantically at me and screaming red-faced at the top of his lungs to take out my earbuds.

He had no idea why he would be expected to know the answer to this question.

I ask him what his problem is and he responds “I need you to take out your earbuds and answer my freaking question.” And then asked something about the kids playground.

I responded “how the heck should I know I don’t have kids.” To which he responded and I’ll never forget it till the day I die “Dont talk to me like that, you work here don’t you?”

He could only think of one thing to say.

I saw red. I was honestly completely stunned. After 10 years as a retail manager which broke me, I thought I was done with the “you work here, right” nonsense. All I could think to say is “Who ‘works’ at a park?” Complete with air quotes.

Honestly, there are people who work at parks, but I understand his frustration.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here are some examples of people who work at parks.

Lots of people work at parks.

Another person agrees that the annoying guy should’ve paid closer attention to OP’s shirt.

Someone who worked at a park weighs in.

Being wrong and angry isn’t a good look.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who was dragged to the register by a customer, even though she was on break.