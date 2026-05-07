Catered Meetings vs. Her Own Kitchen: The ‘Picky’ Habit Dividing One Salon

It’s pretty astounding to learn what some people get upset about in life.

And you’d think that what OTHER PEOPLE are eating would be at the very bottom of the list, but here we are, folks!

A hairstylist talked about why bringing her own lunch to a catered meal didn’t go well.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for bringing my own lunch to a catered meeting? “I (25f) am a hairstylist, and every couple of months we have a salon meeting where we go over achievements, goals, upcoming promotions, etc. If we as a salon have met a certain month’s retail sales goal, my boss will have lunch catered in to our next meeting. The meeting is usually between shift change, 1-3 pm or so. I work 3-9 pm. If it was a normal work day, I would eat at home before my shift (at 1, leave for work at 2:15) because it is not guaranteed that I would have time to eat during my shift – we’re hairstylists, breaks are not promised, it is what it is.

She likes to do things a certain way.

The problem: I have OCD and severe anxiety, and I am fairly strict with my routines. I don’t mind if something is different for the day (a meeting or early client) but I get weird about food. There are many restaurants I refuse to eat at due to knowing or hearing of someone who got food poisoning. Also, there are just tons of foods I simply don’t like. My boss tends to get food catered from the restaurants I won’t eat from, or just food I don’t like. Chipotle – won’t eat. Mexican restaurant next door – won’t eat. Et cetera. If we go to a restaurant I don’t eat, I will just order a drink and eat at home. Whatever. I genuinely do not make a fuss about this. Everyone else loves it and that’s awesome! I’ve never said anything. I just bring my own lunch and eat it at the meeting. My coworkers always ask me questions and razz me about being picky, which is fine, I will own up to that. I’m the resident weirdo and (mostly) proud of it.

But…

My mom, however, says it’s rude to bring your own food and eat it there, and it’s disrespectful to my boss who generously bought us lunch. Boss has never voiced an issue, but I’m genuinely concerned I’m coming across as rude and ungrateful. What do y’all think?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

This really doesn’t seem like a big deal at all…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was not amused by the prank his coworkers pulled at his birthday celebration.