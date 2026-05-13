Caught Red-Handed: The Moment a Man Decided to End His Coworker’s Daily “Water Jug” Routine

Workplace resources are meant to be used or consumed in the office.

In this story, a man spotted a coworker filling multiple gallon jugs from the office water dispenser after clocking out.

He quickly stepped in and addressed the situation before it became a bigger issue.

Check out the full details below…

Coworker wanted to fill ALL her water bottles I worked in a fairly large call center. There were about 80 to 100 agents and management. The company had a water dispenser. Most people had a refillable bottle for their desk.

This employee saw a coworker trying to fill all 6 jugs with water.

One day, after clocking out, a coworker rolled a small cart up to the dispenser. She started filling up six one-gallon jugs. I asked her what she was doing. She said she was getting her water before she headed home.

He told her she wasn’t allowed to do that.

I told her she could not do that. She asked why. She asked if it was not for everyone. I told her yes, it was for consumption while on the job. I said even if she wanted to fill her personal bottle for her trip home, that was fine. But not to supply her whole household.

She rolled her eyes and left.

She rolled her eyes. She packed up what she had filled and headed home. A new reminder note was added to the dispenser the next day.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Lol. Funny, but makes sense.

Yikes! This one shares their experience.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and sarcastic.

Some people are just… unbelievable!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.