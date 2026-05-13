Beyond the Script: Why One Service Worker’s Mental Health Spiraled After Customers Started Using Her as an Emotional Punching Bag

Customer service employees are not therapists, but some customers don’t seem to understand that.

In this story, one woman has had enough of hearing customers’ woes and opinions. Work has started to feel like heavy emotional labor for her whenever she asks, “How are you?”

Read the full story below.

I Know It May Sound Silly But… Having customers ask me, “How are you?” or “How are you doing?” has become triggering. Something happened during the pandemic where I would greet my customer by asking, and the next thing you know, they are completely unloading on me, all of their fears, anxiety, unsolicited opinions, political views—you name it. Never mind that I am doing face-to-face service and have my own worries and anxieties.

It’s not like she doesn’t care, but it’s completely one-sided.

While I do care, I feel more and more like I’m seen as an emotional support human, and all of my energy and empathy are being sucked out of me. Alternatively, you can tell people don’t honestly care how you’re doing; they don’t respond to the actual question; they just want to continue the transaction, and I’m left hanging, feeling foolish. I know this may sound silly, but it’s hard and beyond aggravating to me at this point.

That does sound frustrating.

Let’s read other people’s opinions regarding this on Reddit.

This person shares a similar sentiment.

Here’s a useful idea.

An amusing story from this user.

Here’s a valid response.

And this person has something to say.

Don’t ask “how are you?” if you don’t want to hear the answer.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.