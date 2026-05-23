Demanding Dad Orders His Child to Fetch Him Coffee—Completely Unaware of the “Secret Ingredient” Hidden Inside

Imagine growing up with a really awful dad who is abusive in multiple ways. What would you do if your dad asked you to get him coffee? Would you make sure you made it just the way he liked it so he wouldn’t get upset, refuse to get anything for him, or use the coffee task as your own personal revenge on your dad?

In this story, one child is in this situation, and they choose the third option. It seems to be pretty effective at getting the dad’s attention!

Let’s read all about it.

Dad’s Downfall Growing up, my Dad was a jerk – Corporal punishment, verbal abuse, humiliation. Children were annoying and he had absolutely no respect for them. Most of the time I was scared to be in the same room as him, but not this night. This night I had had enough. “Go and make me a freaking coffee right now!!” He scathed. We were his little butlers too. I handed him his hot coffee and sat back down to watch TV.

OP’s mum wonders what’s wrong.

Dad starts making choking noises and Mum gets worried. “Whats wrong? Are you okay?” He coughs and splutters as Mum asks if I had put anything in his drink. “No” I reply staring at him scoffing and spluttering. “Have another drink” Mum orders.

But OP had put something in the cup.

Dad empties his cup into his mouth between coughs. He looks down into the cup and sees a bright red streak down the cups inside. “What did you put in this?” He was shaken. “Just chilli powder” I smirked.

OP was prepared for any consequence.

I didn’t care about the beating, the name calling or being thrown out of the house. Do your best. I sat victorious with a grin from ear to ear. He didn’t do a thing. He didn’t do his normal at all. He sat shocked with a white face and guess what? He never screamed at me to make coffee again.

I guess chili powder was all it took to keep the dad from being a jerk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card company’s own envelopes against them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants to make sure OP feels seen.

The dad was definitely a bully.

This person can relate.

Another person shares their thoughts.

I’m surprised he didn’t taste the secret ingredient.