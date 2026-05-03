Date Double-Booked: Why This Bride is Done Accommodating Her “Forgetful” Friend

Picking a wedding date is a whole production.

One bride had done everything right: reached out to friends, gathered schedules, and locked in a date that worked for everyone.

But when she found out another wedding had been booked on the same day without a single courtesy check, her friend soon came to her asking her to change her date and undo months of planning.

Spoiler alert: that wasn’t happening.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not changing my wedding date for one of my best friends? I got engaged in October and we’ve been planning our wedding for this October (for months now). Before we picked a date I reached out to my friends and asked for their schedules (as they also live far away). They sent theirs, we picked a date that worked for everyone and that was that.

But then one friend decided to throw a wrench in the plans.

My friend got a message from her other friend recently asking for her schedule while simultaneously saying that they put a deposit down and their wedding date is the same day as mine. (Why wouldn’t she check before putting a deposit down, I don’t know. They were also planning for December then it changed to October.)

Her friend is now left scrambling over which one to attend.

My friend of course freaked out because she is the maid of honor in her other friend’s wedding. She told her friend and her friend says “well are you in her wedding?” She replied “No because they’re not having a wedding party.” (Which already bothered me.)

So the topic of changing the date came up, which really rubbed the couple the wrong way.

My friend, now frazzled, is trying to figure out how to make this work, then she (my friend) asked me if we would change our wedding date. I was immediately shocked that she would even ask that. I told her I would have to talk to my fiancé. I talked to him later and he says we’re absolutely not changing it, we booked first and we already took their schedules into consideration and specifically planned around them.

But it seems like other guests are starting to drop like flies too.

Now another friend of ours recently mentioned they have another event that day as well and they’d like to try and make both (as they’re coming from far away). What do I do?

Planning a wedding is a nightmare, and people like this make things even harder.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s much more peaceful to just accept that not every guest will be able to attend.

This user thinks she should have been tough with her friend from the very start.

This commenter brings a good point.

Even asking to change the date is just plain wrong.

She checked schedules, picked a date, and booked months in advance.

This bride shouldn’t be punished for everyone else’s lack of planning.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose indecisiveness caused her to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon.