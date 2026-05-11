Delivery Driver Accidentally Startles Woman at Her Front Door

Delivery drivers encounter all kinds of different hazards at their jobs.

Angry dogs, bad weather, slippery sidewalks…and people who don’t see them coming!

A woman named Aliya showed TikTokkers what happened when her mom got startled by an Amazon worker.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your mom isn’t expecting Amazon to show up before she leaves for work.”

The Amazon worker walked up the path to the front door of the house holding a package.

Suddenly, Aliya’s mom opened the door.

The driver said, “Hello.”

Aliya’s mom screamed and the driver recoiled in horror.

The women then laughed and the Amazon driver said, “I’m so sorry.”

Aliya’s mom laughed again and said, “That’s okay. Thank you so much.”

Here’s the video.

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

She got quite a scare!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.