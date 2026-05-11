May 11, 2026 at 12:45 pm

Delivery Driver Accidentally Startles Woman at Her Front Door

by Matthew Gilligan

driver making a delivery

TikTok/@a_china

Delivery drivers encounter all kinds of different hazards at their jobs.

Angry dogs, bad weather, slippery sidewalks…and people who don’t see them coming!

A woman named Aliya showed TikTokkers what happened when her mom got startled by an Amazon worker.

driver making a delivery

TikTok/@a_china

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your mom isn’t expecting Amazon to show up before she leaves for work.”

The  Amazon worker walked up the path to the front door of the house holding a package.

Suddenly, Aliya’s mom opened the door.

The driver said, “Hello.”

driver making a delivery

TikTok/@a_china

Aliya’s mom screamed and the driver recoiled in horror.

The women then laughed and the Amazon driver said, “I’m so sorry.”

Aliya’s mom laughed again and said, “That’s okay. Thank you so much.”

driver making a delivery

TikTok/@a_china

Here’s the video.

@a_china

When your mom isn’t expecting Amazon to show up before she leaves for work #amazon #amazondelivery @Sharon Sparkles

♬ Sound effects for scenes that surprise or surprise you in movies, etc.(1022322) – Syunsuke

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.51.48 AM Delivery Driver Accidentally Startles Woman at Her Front Door

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.52.00 AM Delivery Driver Accidentally Startles Woman at Her Front Door

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.52.20 AM Delivery Driver Accidentally Startles Woman at Her Front Door

She got quite a scare!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

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Categories: Life & Drama
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