Disabled Employee Says Bosses Pressured Him to Work Off the Clock Because He Was “Too Slow”

Workplaces should respect employees and their limitations.

In this story, a woman was shocked when she learned what her uncle had been dealing with in his workplace.

Her uncle is slightly disabled and has Parkinson’s disease, but instead of being understanding, his bosses wanted him to make up for how slow he was by working even longer.

The situation left her and his entire family stunned at how far some managers would go.

Let’s take a closer look!

Disabled family member was convinced he needed to work extra hours every day off the clock to make up for how “slow” he was at his job. I asked if there was any form of lawsuit or NDA involved here, and there wasn’t. So I’m sharing a story about my uncle and his workplace. I wanted to get this off my chest because of how nuts it was and still is to me.

This woman’s uncle is slightly disabled and was developing Parkinson’s disease.

My uncle, who is slightly intellectually disabled and developed Parkinson’s, worked for a fast food place for years. Eventually, his disease began to slow him down. Under the guise of “liking him and not wanting to lose him,” his bosses convinced him to come into work for a few hours early before every shift. He was expected to work off the clock (unpaid) before actually clocking in for his scheduled shift. This was supposedly to “make up” for how slow he was moving during the shift.

They all had no idea what was happening.

Our family had no idea it was going on until it was offhandedly mentioned by him. My great aunt charged over there as soon as she heard it was happening and told them to stop. From what I understand, she used liability as the reason. Saying that if he got hurt off the clock in the building, it’d be on them. They did stop.

She was shocked that the company thought it was legal.

I’m just… mind boggled that they thought that was okay and didn’t question how illegal that was. They took advantage of a disabled person to get him to work for free. Because of how insane it was when I heard it, I assumed something legal was being done. But apparently not. Just a scolding. My uncle didn’t want to go through a legal process. So yeah, what the heck?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some advice.

That is a lot of back pay, says this person.

Short but true.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

It’s never acceptable to take advantage of people with disabilities.