Dog and Cat Caught Synchronized Sunbathing Together in Adorable Routine

Find yourself someone who likes to sunbathe in unison like these two do!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog and her cat like to soak up the sun together.

The video showed a dog and cat laying next to each other on a hardwood floor.

The dog rolled onto its back…

And then the cat did the same thing.

And then they both stretched!

These two should be considered for the next Olympics!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was moved.

They’re like two peas in a pod!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.