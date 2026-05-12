May 12, 2026 at 2:47 am

Dog and Cat Caught Synchronized Sunbathing Together in Adorable Routine

by Matthew Gilligan

cat and dog sunbathing

TikTok/@clo.aa7

Find yourself someone who likes to sunbathe in unison like these two do!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog and her cat like to soak up the sun together.

dog and cat sunbathing

TikTok/@clo.aa7

The video showed a dog and cat laying next to each other on a hardwood floor.

The dog rolled onto its back…

dog and cat sunbathing

TikTok/@clo.aa7

And then the cat did the same thing.

And then they both stretched!

These two should be considered for the next Olympics!

dog and cat sunbathing

TikTok/@clo.aa7

Check out the video.

@clo.aa7

Les inséparables 🙀🐈🐕 #chien #chat #drole_videos

♬ Blue Danube Waltz – The London Symphony Orchestra

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.23.42 AM Dog and Cat Caught Synchronized Sunbathing Together in Adorable Routine

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.23.57 AM Dog and Cat Caught Synchronized Sunbathing Together in Adorable Routine

And this TikTokker was moved.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.24.04 AM Dog and Cat Caught Synchronized Sunbathing Together in Adorable Routine

They’re like two peas in a pod!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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