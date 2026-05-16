He Had an Amazing Manager, but After the Promotion, a Micromanaging Boss Took Over

It’s a huge downer when things are going just fine at a company and suddenly, a new manager steps in and things change…for the worse.

In this story, an employee explained how things went from great to awful at work all because of a change in management. Keep reading to see what their new manager did that made them decide to look for a new job.

Was finally enjoying work and then BAM, new manager. “Worked harder than I have ever worked the entirety of last year because I was working for an incredibly nice guy. He saw the work I did and gave me extra pay, free days off, etc. It was very give and take and he respected the hell out of me and the whole team. In November, they say a new manager got hired to take over my team specifically since nice manager is being promoted and can’t be handling employees directly anymore.

This doesn’t sound good..

New guy just started taking responsibility for us 2-3 weeks ago and holy hell, he is the most micromanaging, AI obsessed tool I have ever met. Every meeting is hostile and accusatory. If my Microsoft Teams doesn’t show green for exactly 7.5 hours in a day then I am getting yelled at in public meetings with other people. Never mind I have 2 hours of meetings a day in person where I don’t have my laptop.

They’re over it!

I was planning to be at this company long term but already looking for new work. Beyond upset and frustrated.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person knows all about it…

Another individual weighed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

A bad manager can royally screw up morale in an office.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.