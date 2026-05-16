“All the Stress, None of the Success”: The Story of a Career ‘Move’ That Was Actually a Pay Cut in Disguise

It’s never a good feeling when a person finally realizes that they’re not getting paid what they think they’re worth at a job.

In fact, it can be downright insulting!

In this story, a worker talked about why they’re unhappy with the current state of their job.

Read on to get all the details.

Company underpaying me for the work. “I’m at my wits end right now. You always think “this company might be different” when you get somewhere that offers you great benefits, decent time off, etc. But then reality strikes sooner or later. Long story short, I got a promotion into a new role last year as an “assistant” to the person I worked under who then got a promotion within a few months after. I basically had to take over his old job and do it all on my own, and the company gave me a bonus to make up for the difference in pay but it was only for 3 months.

They were jerking them around…

I kept getting told I was going to get the promotion and raise but come to find out they kept pushing it back and I still won’t be eligible for another month or so. My title is still “assistant” and the worst part is that the company promoted someone else to this same “assistant” role and I was essentially expected to train this new person but still be the main person on this two person team. I’m likely getting paid the same or less than this other person due to the fact that he’s been with the company longer than me, yet I got scolded yesterday for not making them feel more included and working with them more. That I’m just assigning stuff to them and doing my own thing.

Yikes…

Yet here we put up one of the strongest quarters ever (I’m in sales) doing it this way. But because I spit out the company kool aid after they refused to give me my raise I’m all of a sudden the bad guy and “not a team player.” So I’m supposed to do far more work than this other person. I was just told when complaining about it that I basically need to suck it up and that my promotion will come eventually. I have such a great trajectory at the company and blah blah. I don’t work for pats on the back, I work for money. I don’t care about your company culture and whatnot. Pay me for the work that I’m doing.

They’re pretty over this situation.

I’ve just come to realize what a self congratulatory company this is because they try to play this cool vibe and have decent benefits, but then hold back promotions and pay raises while I’m over here making the company a boat load of money. Best workplaces, yeah right. We’re all relatively underpaid vs. what you can get at other companies. For being in sales the bonuses are garbage. Company culture is not a replacement for paying people properly. Appreciation doesn’t pay the bills in this economy with insane inflation. Hilarious how when I act my wage and half way check out for being underpaid for what I’m expected to do I get called out on it. Every company is the same at the end of the day even when they like to pretend to be this cool progressive company.”

A Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This worker deserves a raise ASAP!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.