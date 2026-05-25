Employee Regrets Helping Former Coworker Get Hired After Endless Complaints and Questions

So, this is what you get when you help someone out, huh?

Jeez, talk about feeling betrayed!

Okay, maybe it’s not THAT extreme, but it’s still pretty darn annoying when you help someone out and then they make your life more difficult.

And when it happens to be job-related, well, I think we can all agree that it’s a big bummer.

In this story, a person talked about how they helped someone get a job…and now they’re having regrets about hooking them up.

Doh!

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

I’m regretting getting my ex coworker into my new job. “I have a coworker that got me into my field. They trained me and we had a solid relationship. We even saw each other outside of work. Fast forward 3 years and I find a better job opportunity. I thank them for getting me into their workplace and tell them we can still hang out and I’ll get them into my job as soon as there’s an opening. I swear I hear nothing from them for months. I was struggling with my personal life and tried to reach out, but they didn’t respond.

You never know what kinds of opportunities are gonna arise…

There’s finally an opening at my work. I reach out and we catch up. They were going through a bunch in their personal life too. I reference them for an interview. They get the job. It feels like old times again. I invite them out for dinner to celebrate. They cancel the day of. They talk about meeting up at my place. I invite them over and prepare a gift. They cancel the day of. Anyways, through all of this, I trained them just like they trained me. Training goes on a bit longer than expected due to new responsibilities they never handled before which is totally fine. They’re always asking questions and taking notes which is a good sign right?

But sometimes, it’s best to leave things in the past…

They finally settle into their role, 3 weeks after we should have been done with training. I swear every single hour of the day I get bombarded with questions that I already trained them multiple times on. If I don’t answer on Slack, they’ll email me. Every single day is a new complaint. “We should do this this way” “Why is the policy like that?” “I’m tired” “I have a headache” and it goes on and on and on… When I ignore them I get messages every hour like “are you ok?” “hey I need help.” We work remotely and I enjoy my peace and quiet at home but now I’m always stressed in my safe space, my home. It’s the reason I left my previous job. My new job was always so quiet and stress-free before this. I don’t know what do anymore and how to approach them.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person had a lot to say.

Have you ever referred someone for a job and it didn’t go well.

I once got a friend a job a a restaurant I where I worked…and let’s just say it didn’t work out very well.

This guy worked about three shifts and then did a no-call, no-show and was fired.

Gee, that made me look pretty good!

They tried to help someone out…and it backfired on them.