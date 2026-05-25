Employee Shocked After Coworkers Mock New Hire Over His Food Choices

Talking about food with folks can be fun…

But not like this.

In fact, what you’re about to read might even make you a little bit upset, and you’ll see what I mean once you dig into this story.

What happened to all of us minding our own business?

It seems to be a lost art these days!

Check out what this person had to say about how their co-workers treated a new person in the office about what they eat…it’s pretty wild.

My coworkers interrogated a new hire about his diet. I might’ve lost my marbles. “I witnessed a truly wild conversation amongst my coworkers today. For context, the new hire that got questioned is a little socially awkward, so unfortunately parts of the team aren’t too keen on him.

This is a GREAT point.

However, he has never done anything to anybody and regardless of how odd you are, you still deserve to be respected at work. One of his quirks is that he eats meat almost exclusively. As far as I’m aware this kind of diet has gotten pretty popular amongst certain sub-cultures online, and for all I care anyone can eat however they want.

To each their own, right?

Even if I may deem it a little weird personally. Not my money, not my body, not my business. Unfortunately the team does not seem to share my opinion, because I have just witnessed two of my coworkers “confronting” him about his dietary choices. By that I mean not just asking him why he eats the way he does, but rather telling him that he needs to stop because he’s “so boney and skinny, whatever he’s trying to do clearly isn’t working”.

This is pretty rude.

Mind you, none of us know whether gaining muscle really is a goal of his. I have a huge issue with commenting on people’s food choices and bodies. I do not care if someone eats too much, too little, too healthy, too unhealthy, or if their body is too small, too big, too muscular or too fat. I am a firm believer of never commenting on this, especially when the person is practically a stranger (again, he doesn’t talk to us much). I did say something about this to the coworkers overstepping, but honestly I was so shocked and confused I couldn’t phrase my “comeback” as well as I would’ve wanted to. Leaves me with a big feeling of WHAT THE HELL?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Here’s how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Isn’t that pretty nutty?!?!

What kind of grown adult would behave this way toward another person?

Well, I guess nothing is off-limits these days, huh?

It sure doesn’t look like it!

This guy’s co-workers are totally RUDE.