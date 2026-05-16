The Manager’s Curse: Why One Employee Is Haunted by a Fired Boss’s Final Warning

If a person thinks their job is in danger, their anxiety typically goes through the roof in anticipation of the bad news that’s coming.

In today’s story, a worker talked about how they’re having a hard time…because they heard that they’re next in line to get fired.

Read on and check out what they had to say.

My manager was just fired. His last words to me were ‘You’re next’. “Last week, my manager was fired under the pretext of ‘excessive absences.’ The truth is, he was sick with a bad cold, and management saw it as a good opportunity to let him go. He and I were in a similar situation. I had some health issues that messed with my medication, so my punctuality was a mess. At my job, they use a ‘point system’ for tardiness. If you accumulate 4 points, you get a warning. Three warnings and you’re fired. We both had accumulated about 11 points. He managed to make a deal with HR and the previous regional manager (who, by the way, was also let go to bring in this new guy) that we could keep our jobs as long as we kept our points under control. One point is removed every 90 days. I managed to get mine down from 11 to 7, and in a few more weeks, it’ll be 6. By the beginning of February, my record will be completely clean.

Ouch…

This morning, he came to pack up his desk. He pulled me aside in the hallway and dropped the bombshell: I’m next. He told me that the ‘new support role’ they posted for our department isn’t a support role at all – it’s my replacement. My days are numbered until they hire someone. He also told me the real reason he was fired was that he had proof our new manager was falsifying performance reports to make our branch look better. And now that guy is in charge of everything, and all of us on the front lines are walking on eggshells.

This is about to get ugly…

I feel completely trapped. This Friday, there’s a big ‘all-hands’ meeting to discuss all the recent changes. Should I take my old manager’s words seriously and start updating my CV? Or should I play dumb and hope he’s wrong? I tried asking about professional development opportunities, and they told me to book a meeting with the same person who fired my manager. Honestly, facing a hungry lion would be easier.

He’s really stressed out.

My stomach is in knots from anxiety. I’m so confused, and frankly, terrified. Part of me wants to believe I can fix this, but the other part is screaming at me to get out immediately. Well, it is time to update my resume. I am now sure that I will get fired very soon. No time to panic, I have to act fast and start looking for a new job. I can’t afford not having a job. I know the market is brutal right now. My question is, are there any tools that you guys use to update your resume? I found this one, and I am looking for other tools that can help me with the process. Any suggestions?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

This is a terrible position to be in at a company!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.