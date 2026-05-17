“It Was Supposed to Be a Secret”: The Story of an Expectant Mother, a Rogue Neighbor, and a 60-Person Confrontation

Pregnancy announcements are one of those moments people spend weeks planning, and for good reason — you only get to do it once.

One such woman had a whole plan in place for her first pregnancy, including a group reveal at a neighborhood event, since her family lives far away and her neighbors were the only people she’d get to tell in person.

But when a neighbor who knew about the pregnancy decided to send a message to a 60-person group chat and announce it herself without warning and without permission, she deemed it the end of their friendship.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I “iced out” my neighbor? I (33F) am pregnant with my first and I also live in a very tight-knit neighborhood. We happen to have a group chat (60 plus people) because we all have similar hobbies and will send out a message to see if anyone wants to join in.

But soon this group chat would be the source of some very uncomfortable neighborhood drama.

One of my neighbors (60F), who only knew I was pregnant because she was trying to get me to do something I shouldn’t do while pregnant, literally sent a message to our group chat that announced my pregnancy. I had previously told her it was a secret and that I had a plan to do it at our next group event.

This was obviously extremely upsetting for this expectant mother.

I live far away from my family so my neighbors are the only people I would get to tell in person. And she just went and said it over text. I haven’t seen her since so I’m not sure if she even feels remorseful. She certainly hasn’t texted me an apology for it. Honestly, I cried when I saw her text that stole my pregnancy announcement.

She isn’t going to forget about this so easily.

When I see her next, I plan on telling her how much she hurt me. But after that, I don’t care if she apologizes, I plan on ignoring her completely and icing her out. We are a tight-knit community so I feel like people will feel this change in dynamic and I don’t want to cause issues for other people. WIBTA?

What a horrible thing to do to someone, especially someone you consider a friend.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user advises this new mom to approach this situation a bit more tactfully.

True friends don’t treat one another this way.

She can tell her friend how upset she is without making an unnecessary scene.

This user agrees that icing her out could backfire on her.

The neighbor knew it was a secret, and she knew there was a plan, but that didn’t prevent her from doing the unthinkable anyway.

She sent the message to the 60-person group chat without even so much as an apology. That’s what really stings.

If this neighbor wants to reclaim her spot in this new mom’s life, she’ll have to earn it.