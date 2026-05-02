Expertise Isn’t Enough: Why One Shop Owner is Risking a Lawsuit Over His “Female-Only” Probation Rule

Imagine being great at your job, but your boss won’t agree to permanently hire you simply because you’re a woman. Would you agree to keep working there on a probationary period, or would you quit and find another job where your hard work is appreciated?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s really frustrated about it. However, she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

My supervisor just told me I’m close to being fired because I’m a woman. I am a 29F industrial mechanic at a bread factory. The co-owner of the factory is a very old man who is “old school” and hasn’t liked my presence from day 1. I am still in the probationary period (2 out of 3 months done). I was told today that my probationary period will be extended to 4 months instead of 3. Not because of job performance. Zero complaints. Not because of attendance. Never been late or called off.

The reason is unreasonable.

But because I am a woman and the co-owner doesn’t like to see females in traditional male roles. It is apparently my duty to prove to the co-owner that I am worth keeping on board by forcing me to be on additional month’s probation. I already paid my initiation union fee to Local 701, but they apparently can’t help me because I’m not fully in the company they represent yet. So I’m at a loss.

This is understandably very frustrating.

I will either be let go next month at my 90 day mark, or be in probation limbo while still stuck paying union dues to a union that can’t help. No one is hiring right now. I’m trying to flee before it’s too late. I regret ever joining the trades.

Wow! What an awful situation. Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion to get it in writing.

Here’s a suggestion on how to get it in writing.

Document everything!

Why pay the union if they can’t help you?

If she gets fired, it’ll be wrongful termination.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about how a machine operator’s boss thought washing windows was a good use of his time.