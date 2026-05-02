Fed-Up Dad is Using Credit Card Companies’ Own Envelopes Against Them

Some people like to pay cash, but a lot of people use credit cards. If you preferred to pay with cash, would you be annoyed if you kept getting credit card applications in the mail?

In this story, one dad is really annoyed at all the credit card applications he gets, so he decides to get revenge on two of the credit card companies.

Let’s read all about it.

Dear old dad So my father paid cash for everything. The only credit card he had for years was Sears. Then when the Discover card came out (it was associated with Sears back then, not sure about now) he applied for it because they paid you back 1-2% at the end of the year.

His dad asked him for a simple favor.

I was over one day, maybe doing laundry and when I was leaving, my dad asked if I was going by a mailbox. I told him not really, but I can if you want something mailed. He gives me 2 envelopes with credit card applications in them, and they’re super bulky.

I said something like, ” finally getting a couple of credit cards dad?”

But he was actually getting revenge.

He told me no, he waited till he got 2 applications, filled them out, put them in the wrong envelope, stuffed them with newspaper so the company would have to pay the extra postage, and mailed them. “That’ll teach them to bother me”. Probably the funniest thing he ever did.

That’s funny! I’m glad it made the dad feel better, but I doubt the credit card companies really cared.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person did something similar.

This person’s mom did something even more extreme.

Here’s another story about revenge via mail.

This person made sure to get their message across.

That’s one way to support the post office!

If you liked this story, check out this post about a woman who insisted a manager pay for her (very valid) parking ticket.