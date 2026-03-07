A Customer Wanted A Store Manager To Pay For Her Parking Ticket, But He Refused Because She Parked At A Bus Stop

Some customers think they’re owed the world, even when they do things that are blatantly wrong…and sometimes illegal.

In today’s story, a worker wrote about what happened when a customer made a demand that can only be described as ridiculous.

Let’s take a look!

Woman wanted her parking ticket paid for. “A few weeks ago this woman came into the store and filled her basket. She sat the basket by the checkouts without telling anyone, got a new basket and went to get more stuff. In my store there’s a rule that if a basket is unattended for 20 minutes it gets put back. Since no one knew who the basket belonged to some one went and put all the stuff back on the shelves.

This didn’t go over very well.

When the woman came back she flipped out because her stuff was gone. The whole thing was explained and she begrudgingly went and got her stuff again. She paid and left only to come back demanding to see a manager. She told the manager she had gotten a parking ticket and demanded the store pay it since she wouldn’t have gotten it if she didn’t have to go around the shop twice. After a bit of argument between customer and manager, the manager asked to see the parking ticket. (Bit of FYI: my store is on a main road, I think parking is only for up to an hour. There’s also a bus stop on this road.)

Wow!

The ticket was for parking in the bus stop, not for being parked too long. The manager explained she would’ve gotten a ticket regardless and refused to give her any money.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader has been there…

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

Another person didn’t hold back.

Jeez, talk about being totally entitled…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.