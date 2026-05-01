Found Money, No Questions Asked: Why One Shopper Kept a Grocery Store Bathroom Discovery

Imagine going to the bathroom at a grocery store when you see a bank envelope on the ground. Would you keep the money inside, or would you turn it in?

In this story, one customer was in this exact situation and decided to keep the money, but they didn’t take it immediately.

Keep reading for all the details.

Kept money I found I found a bank envelope with $117 in it on the bathroom floor of a grocery store. I looked for a receipt or some kind of way to identify whose it was, but there was nothing.

OP waited.

I waited around the bathroom for about 15 or 20 minutes to see if anyone came back for it. No one did. I kept the cash. AITAH?

It probably would’ve been better to turn the money in at the customer service desk of the store.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

A gas station employee shares their experience.

This person thinks it was okay to keep the money.

Most people agree that it was okay to walk away with the cash.

But this person thinks OP should’ve turned in the money.

The person who lost it may never come back for it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman who doesn’t want to co-sign bank loans for her irresponsible parents.