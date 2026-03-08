A Student’s Parents Are Pressuring Them To Take Out Bank Loans For Them, But They Don’t Want To Help Them Out Because They’re Irresponsible With Money

Things can get complicated in a hurry when money becomes an issue between family members.

And things get even trickier when parents and their children are involved.

In today’s story, a student isn’t too keen on what their parents are asking them about when it comes to potentially taking out bank loans.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not taking a bank loan for my parents? “I’m a 30 year old European, living abroad for 10 years. My parents have always been bad with money, paying off loans with another loans. Back in the day when I was living with them I’ve had a really tough childhood, but that’s another story. The first years after I moved out, they were helping me financially, by sending a couple hundred every few months. Later on they talked me into getting a 10k student loan, which I didn’t really need and they wanted me to give some money to them from it. I agreed and I have sent them 1-2k from it and the rest I have used by myself.

But now they want more…

After some time they were nagging me to take more and bigger loans, which I have refused – and then have asked me to change the ownership of the house, that my grandmother gave to me, so they are the legal owners. I don’t live in my original country anymore, and they are my parents, so I thought why not. I asked them never to ask me about any bank loans anymore, as I have to pay back my student loan for the next years. My finances are not as stable yet, as I want them to be. So I gave them a house.

This is getting to be a problem.

The next year my parents, especially my father started nagging me to take big credits again, sometimes even up to half a million, which I always refused, so he stopped talking to me, not even caring to write congrats after when I have finally finished my studies. I didn’t really care about him, had always better contact with my mother, so when I got a monthly scholarship from my university, for good grades (about 100-200€ in a month) I have send it to my mom, I hoped she will be proud. Also I borrowed her once 1000€, that I didn’t get back. Unfortunately after a while, she also started demanding me to take a loan, this time not such a big one, crying on the phone and totally using my dad’s arguments (who didn’t talk to me since 1,5 years). She told the financial help I gave her before was not helpful at all. This was particularly hurtful for me, as in my situation, this 100 or 200€ extra every month would significantly help my budget.

They’re doing the smart thing.

I refused her loan request, as I just recently started being able to spare money every month and I don’t want to get into financial troubles, just like them. She started threatening me that soon she moves to me, because else she will have nowhere to live. Fun fact is that they have just bought a brand-new SUV (not a very expensive one though), and they allegedly need the money for the ground renovations in the house I gave them. They’re living in another flat that they have rented. AITA for not giving a loan and probably finally destroying any contact with my parents? Tough thing is, that the whole family doesn’t like my parents, so when I was a kid I grew up being quite isolated by everyone and they also didn’t attend any family events, so basically I have nobody left from family side in my original country, where I’ve lived for 2/3 of my life.”

It sounds like they’re standing firm on this difficult decision.

